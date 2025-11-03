Little made all three of his field-goal attempts and each of his three point-after tries during the Jaguars' 30-29 overtime win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Little, who had missed three of his last four kicks entering Week 9. He put the Jaguars on the board as time expired in the first half with a 68-yard field goal, and in doing so broke the NFL record for the longest made field goal, which was previously held by Justin Tucker (66 yards). It wasn't even Little's longest make of his NFL career, as he connected on a 70-yard field goal during the Jaguars' first preseason contest. The second-year kicker is now 13-for-17 on field-goal attempts and 17-for-18 on extra-point tries through eight regular-season games.