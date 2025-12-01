Jaguars' Cam Little: Makes three kicks in Week 13 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little made his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Titans.
Little's field goal was from 45 yards. On the season, Little has made 19 of 23 field-goal attempts and 29 of 30 point-after tries through 12 contests. Since the start of November, Little has made all nine of his field goals and 15 of 15 PATs across five contests.
