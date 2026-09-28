Little hit all five of his extra-point attempts but missed a 70-yard field-goal try in Sunday's 35-6 win over the Patriots.

The Jaguars lined up for what would have been a record-setting field goal just before halftime, but Little missed it wide right. The kicker has only failed to connect on two attempts this season, a 54-yard field-goal try and this 70-yard attempt. The Jaguars have been offering him plenty of scoring opportunities through three games, and it's clear that the team doesn't hesitate to test Little's strong leg either.

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