Little made his only field-goal attempt, from 61 yards out, and did not attempt any extra points in the Jaguars' 19-0 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.

Little's long-distance boot, which came with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, was undeniably impressive but not out of the norm for the third-year star. Little went 13-for-16 on kicks from 50 yards and longer over 34 regular-season games in his first two campaigns, and he wraps up preseason having gone 7-for-7 on field-goal attempts while also knocking home his only PAT.