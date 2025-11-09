Little made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Jaguars' 36-29 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Little opened the scoring with a 32-yard chip shot in the first quarter before connecting on field goals from 53 and 33 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively. The second-year kicker has been perfect in the two games since the Week 8 bye, and for the year he is 16-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-20 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.