Little made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all five of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 41-7 win versus the Titans.

Little extended his streak of games without missing a kick to 10, and he created a very memorable moment in an otherwise very forgettable contest by booting a 67-yard field goal through the uprights that looked like it would have been good from 70. It was the second-longest made field goal in NFL history behind only Little's 68-yard missile against the Raiders in Week 9. He has earned a reputation as one of the best kickers in football going into the Wild Card Round, when Jacksonville is set to host the Bills.