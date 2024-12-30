Little made both of his two field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-13 win versus the Titans.

Little opened the scoring in Week 17 with a 48-yarder to cap the first drive of the game, and he remained steady afterwards. He's now gone four straight games without missing a kick, but the Jaguars' below-average offense will likely cap his opportunities in Week 18 at Indianapolis.