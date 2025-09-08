Little made all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Jaguars' 26-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Little was responsible for 14 of the Jaguars' 26 points Sunday, with his 47-yard field goal at the end of the first half being his only kick attempt beyond 40 yards. The 2024 sixth-rounder was one of the most accurate kickers during his rookie season, when he connected on 27 of 29 field-goal attempts while making all 27 of his extra-point tries. Little's floor could receive a significant boost this season if the Jaguars' offense shows improvement under first-year head coach Liam Coen.