site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-cam-robinson-dealing-with-knee-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Dealing with knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Robinson left Sunday's loss to the Bengals with a knee injury.
Robinson was designated questionable to return during the fourth quarter after leaving the game. The 24-year-old's status should be updated within the next few days.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read