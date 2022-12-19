Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Robinson (knee) sustained a torn meniscus Sunday and is out for the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson needed to be carted off the field during the second half of Jacksonville's win in Week 15, and he'll now have to wait until 2023 before he'll be ready to play again. A 2021 second-rounder, Walker Little, is the most likely candidate to step in at left tackle in Robinson's absence, though the quality of his play up to this point has been a mixed bag at best, considering the draft capital the Jaguars used to select him.