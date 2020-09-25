site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Ejected Thursday
Robinson has been ejected from Thursday's contest against the Dolphins, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Robinson was ejected for making contact with an official. Will Richardson will slot in as Jacksonville's starting left tackle for the remainder of Thursday's game.
