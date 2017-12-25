Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Expected back for postseason
The Jaguars expect Robinson (abdomen) to be ready to play during the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rookie suffered an abdominal strain in Sunday's 44-33 loss to the 49ers, but it appears the offensive tackle plans to play through the issue. With the Jaguars having clinched the AFC South and home-field advantage in the wild-card round, Robinson could be rested Week 17 against the Titans as the team looks to aid his recovery heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Out for remainder of Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Suffers ab strain, questionable to return•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Not present on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...