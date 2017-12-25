The Jaguars expect Robinson (abdomen) to be ready to play during the postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rookie suffered an abdominal strain in Sunday's 44-33 loss to the 49ers, but it appears the offensive tackle plans to play through the issue. With the Jaguars having clinched the AFC South and home-field advantage in the wild-card round, Robinson could be rested Week 17 against the Titans as the team looks to aid his recovery heading into the postseason.