Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Fine for Week 9
Robinson (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Robinson popped up on the injury report with a knee injury Thursday, but he's been cleared and will start at left tackle, protecting rookie sixth-rounder Jake Luton in his NFL debut.
