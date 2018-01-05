Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Full participant Thursday
Robinson was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Robinson will suit up for Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the Bills after being limited in practice Wednesday. Look for Robinson to return to his starting position on the offensive line.
