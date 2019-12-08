Robinson (back) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Robinson arrived at the stadium with back soreness, so the team is uncertain about his status. The final verdict will be revealed when the Jags release their inactives at 1:35 p.m. ET. Cedric Ogbuehi is standing by as the expected starting left tackle if Robinson can't go.