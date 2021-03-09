The Jaguars are giving Robinson (wrist) a franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 34th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Robinson has made 47 starts at left tackle through four seasons, including all 16 games in 2020. While he's never earned a PFF grade above 61.7 for a full season, recent history shows that mere competence on the blindside is often enough to score a huge contract. The Jaguars likely will use the franchise tag as a bridge to discuss a multi-year deal with the 25-year-old left tackle. There hasn't been any indication that his wrist injury from Week 17 was serious.