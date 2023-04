Robinson (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp according to general manager Trent Baalke, Eugene Fenette reports.

Robinson suffered a meniscus injury during Week 15 and was forced to miss the remainder of the season. Getting the 27-year-old back healthy for the 2023 campaign will be a boon for the Jaguars' offensive line. as he's been a starter at tackle for the team since being selected in the second round of the 2017 Draft.