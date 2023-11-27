Robinson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Robinson's placement on injured reserve isn't a total surprise after it was previously reported the starting left tackle would miss 3-to-6 weeks with a knee injury. With his move to IR, he'll now be guaranteed to miss at least four games and possibly return at the later end of his estimated timeline. The Alabama product could com back before the season ends or at least by the playoffs but in the meantime Walker Little will take over at left tackle.