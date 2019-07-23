Robinson (knee) is slated to be placed on the PUP list for the beginning of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson is still recovering from knee surgery after tearing his ACL during Week 2 last season, so it's not an overly surprising development. The 23-year-old projects as Jacksonville's starting left tackle for 2019, but it's not clear whether he's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Josh Wells and Cedric Ogbuehi should battle for starting reps in his place.

