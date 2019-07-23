Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Heading to PUP list
Robinson (knee) is slated to be placed on the PUP list for the beginning of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robinson is still recovering from knee surgery after tearing his ACL during Week 2 last season, so it's not an overly surprising development. The 23-year-old projects as Jacksonville's starting left tackle for 2019, but it's not clear whether he's expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Josh Wells and Cedric Ogbuehi should battle for starting reps in his place.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Heath Cummings Sleepers 2.0
Heath Cummings says the Melvin Gordon holdout could create enormous value for the Chargers...