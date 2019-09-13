Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Healthy but won't play
Robinson (knee) has been cleared but won't play Sunday versus the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports. "He (Robinson) missed a lot of training camp," coach Doug Marrone said. "So we'll go with the group we had."
Marrone reinforced Robinson's health by stating that it's "my decision" to keep him out. Will Richardson will start at left tackle in his place since Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) is also out.
