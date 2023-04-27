Robinson (knee) is expected to receive a suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Robinson sat out the final five contests of last season, including the Jaguars two-game playoff run, due to a meniscus injury to his right knee. Since he was selected by Jacksonville in the second round in 2017, he's started all 75 regular-season games in which he's appeared, but the team's top left tackle now will miss an undetermined amount of time to begin the upcoming campaign. As the Jaguars' roster currently stands, 2021 second-rounder Walker Little is the primary candidate to fill in as Trevor Lawrence's blind-side protector.