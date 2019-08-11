Head coach Doug Marrone said he doesn't think Robinson (knee) has progressed enough in his recovery to be ready for Week 1 against Kansas City, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Robinson is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of last season. When healthy, the 23-year-old is projected to be Jacksonville's starting left tackle. If Robinson isn't ready for Week 1, either Leonard Wester or Cedric Ogbuehi would likely get the starting nod.

