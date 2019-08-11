Jaguars' Cam Robinson: May miss season opener
Head coach Doug Marrone said he doesn't think Robinson (knee) has progressed enough in his recovery to be ready for Week 1 against Kansas City, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Robinson is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 2 of last season. When healthy, the 23-year-old is projected to be Jacksonville's starting left tackle. If Robinson isn't ready for Week 1, either Leonard Wester or Cedric Ogbuehi would likely get the starting nod.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...