Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Not present on injury report
Robinson (ankle) is absent from the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.
Robinson was listed as questionable heading into last Sunday's game against the Bengals, and he then appeared to aggravate the injury. Josh Wells filled in at left tackle, but the rookie second-round pick not being present on the injury report this early in the week is a great sign.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...