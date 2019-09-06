Robinson was a limited practice participant Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was a full participant Wednesday so the injury appears to be a recent development. The 23-year-old started training camp on the PUP list as he worked his way back from the torn ACL he suffered last season, though it's unclear if the current knee issue is related.

