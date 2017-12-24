Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Out for remainder of Sunday's game
Robinson (abdomen) will not return to Sunday's game, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Evidently, the ab strain that had been plaguing Robinson was severe enough to keep him out of the rest of Sunday's contest. We'll likely have a good indication of his availability for Week 17 sometime later this week.
