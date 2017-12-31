Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Out Sunday
Robinson (abdomen) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The Jaguars have elected not to risk Robinson's health in Week 17 as they look ahead to the postseason, while Josh Wells figures to draw the start at offensive tackle during Robinson's absence. Expect Robinson to return in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
