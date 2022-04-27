Robinson signed a three-year contract extension with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Robinson's extension comes just one day before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, timing which allows Jacksonville to feel confident looking to positions other than left tackle at No. 1 overall. The 2017 second-round pick was the most capable member of the Jaguars' offensive line last season, and during the 2022 campaign he will once again play a key role in a unit vying for improvement.