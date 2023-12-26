Robinson (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Robinson had missed Jacksonville's last four games with a knee issue, but it now seems as if he could return to the field soon. The veteran tackle's 21-day practice window was opened Tuesday, and head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that he's "optimistic" Robinson will return soon. His practice participation throughout the week will be something to look out for heading into Week 17.