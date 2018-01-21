Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Questionable to return with shoulder injury
Robinson suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots and is questionable to return.
Robinson and the rest of the Jaguars' offensive line allowed only one sack of quarterback Blake Bortles in the first half. Josh Wells will fill in at left tackle as long as Robinson is out.
