Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Questionable to return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Robinson exited Sunday's game due to a wrist injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With just two minutes left of the game, it is likely Robinson will not return in Sunday's game against the Colts. Will Richardson will likely take over Robinson's tackle duties if he remains out.
