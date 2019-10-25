Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Ready for Week 8
Robinson (toe) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.
Robinson suffered the toe injury during last Sunday's win over the Bengals and was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, but he practiced in a limited fashion the last two days to avoid the questionable tag. The 2017 second-round pick should take up his usual starting post at left tackle for the Jags.
