Robinson (knee) was removed from the PUP list Monday and will participate in walkthroughs and individual drills, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Robinson's outlook has changed drastically in the last few days, as coach Doug Marrone said Saturday he didn't think Robinson has progressed enough to be ready for Week 1. There's still no guarantee the 23-year-old will be ready for the regular season opener Sept. 8 against the Chiefs, but the fact he's already taking part in individual drills is a positive sign. Robinson will be penciled in as the starter at left tackle once he's fully healthy.