Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Returns from PUP list
Robinson (knee) was removed from the PUP list Monday and will participate in walkthroughs and individual drills, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Robinson's outlook has changed drastically in the last few days, as coach Doug Marrone said Saturday he didn't think Robinson has progressed enough to be ready for Week 1. There's still no guarantee the 23-year-old will be ready for the regular season opener Sept. 8 against the Chiefs, but the fact he's already taking part in individual drills is a positive sign. Robinson will be penciled in as the starter at left tackle once he's fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...