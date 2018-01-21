Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Returns to Sunday's contest
Robinson (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.
Robinson was out for a brief stint before returning. As a result, Josh Wells will return to a reserve role on the Jaguars' offensive line.
