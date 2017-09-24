Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Set to play Sunday
Robinson (shoulder) is active Sunday for the Jaguars' Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Robinson's shoulder injury limited him during the Jaguars' last two days of practice this week, but he'll be able to play through the pain Sunday. The rookie left tackle will face a tough task in containing Ravens edge rusher Terrell Suggs, who has logged 6.5 sacks in six career games against Jacksonville.
