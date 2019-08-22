Robinson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Robinson was removed from the PUP list and returned to practice over the weekend, and he'll step into his starting role at left tackle in the third preseason contest. The 27-year-old may still see a limited workload compared to the fellow starters on the offensive line given his limited reps in training camp, but the fact he's playing is good news for his Week 1 availability.