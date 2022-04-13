Robinson officially signed his franchise tender Wednesday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
The Jaguars placed their franchise tender on Robinson at the beginning of March, but the left tackle has officially signed the deal, guaranteeing him a $16.6 million salary in 2022. It'll be the second year in a row that the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft will play under the tag, suggesting it's unlikely that a long-term deal will be reached ahead of the July 15 deadline. Regardless, Robinson will play a key role in keeping Trevor Lawrence upright during the 2022 campaign.