Robinson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt versus the Chiefs.

The third-year tackle wasn't expected to suit up after missing the last pair of practice sessions of the week. Robinson's absence combined with that of backup Cedri Ogbuehi's (hamstring) leaves Will Richardson as the last man standing at left tackle to protect Nick Foles' blindside in his Jaguars regular-season debut against the Chiefs' new defensive end tandem of Alex Okafor and Frank Clark.

