Robinson will start at left tackle in Thursday's game versus the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Coach Doug Marrone said Robinson had shaken his knee injury before Week 2's game versus the Texans but still wouldn't play. After losing their second straight game, Marrone will summon Robinson again and move A.J. Cann to right guard.

