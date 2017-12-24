Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Suffers ab strain, questionable to return
Robinson left Sunday's game against the 49ers with an ab strain and is questionable to return, Tad Dickman of the team's official site reports.
Robinson's availability seems to be rather murky at the moment. We'll likely know more regarding Robinson's injury following the game.
