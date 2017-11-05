Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Suffers ankle injury
Robinson hurt his ankle Sunday against the Bengals and is questionable to return, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
Robinson nursed an ankle injury in the week leading up to this contest, and it's unclear if it's related. Josh Wells will slot in at left tackle in the meantime.
