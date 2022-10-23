site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Suffers in-game injury
RotoWire Staff
Robinson has left Sunday's game against the Giants after suffering a shoulder injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson's absence will weaken the Jaguars offensive line, if he is unable to return. While he is out, Walker Little should step in at left tackle.
