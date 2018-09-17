Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Suffers torn ACL
Robinson was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee after departing Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots, ESPN.com reports.
Losing their starting left tackle is a tough hit to the Jaguars, though Josh Wells, who replaced Robinson in the Week 2 win, held his own. Moving forward, Wells will be counted on to fill the void created by Robinson's extended absence. If Wells is able to perform acceptably in pass and run protection, it shouldn't result in a dramatic change in the rest-of-season outlooks for running back Leonard Fournette and quarterback Blake Bortles.
More News
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Returns to Sunday's contest•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Out Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Expected back for postseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...