Robinson was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee after departing Sunday's 31-20 win over the Patriots, ESPN.com reports.

Losing their starting left tackle is a tough hit to the Jaguars, though Josh Wells, who replaced Robinson in the Week 2 win, held his own. Moving forward, Wells will be counted on to fill the void created by Robinson's extended absence. If Wells is able to perform acceptably in pass and run protection, it shouldn't result in a dramatic change in the rest-of-season outlooks for running back Leonard Fournette and quarterback Blake Bortles.