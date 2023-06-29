Robinson was suspended four games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancing drugs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Robinson had been rumored to be staring down a suspension dating back to April, and it's now official. The four-game ban will have Robinson miss games against the Colts, Chiefs, Falcons and Texans to open the year. He'll be eligible to return for the Week 5 date with the Bills in London. First-round rookie Anton Harrison is the favorite to open the season as Jacksonville's starting left tackle with Robinson sidelined.