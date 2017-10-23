Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Tests on ankle come back clean
Robinson (ankle) had X-rays that came back negative and a clean MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It looks like the ankle injury that forced Robinson out of Sunday's win over the Colts isn't too serious. He'll now have the bye week to rest and rehab, and the Jaguars should provide an update once the team resumes practicing.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...