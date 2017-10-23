Robinson (ankle) had X-rays that came back negative and a clean MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It looks like the ankle injury that forced Robinson out of Sunday's win over the Colts isn't too serious. He'll now have the bye week to rest and rehab, and the Jaguars should provide an update once the team resumes practicing.

