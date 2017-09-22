Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Uncertain for Week 3
Robinson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Robinson appears to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury during Thursday's practice. If he isn't able to play Sunday, Josh Wells will likely move into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...