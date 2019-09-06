Robinson (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Robinson started the week as a full practice participant but has been downgraded to a non-participant over the past two days. According to Phillip Heilman of The Athletic, the current injury concerns his right knee, so he didn't suffer a setback with the knee he underwent surgery on last year. Will Richardson will start at left tackle in his place since Cedric Ogbuehi (hamstring) is also sidelined, per Heilman.

