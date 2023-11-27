Robinson is expected to miss 3-to-6 weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson underwent tests on his knee earlier Monday, and although no diagnosis has been reported, something was seemingly discovered to create that timeline for the Alabama product. It's possible a trip to IR could be in his future, although with the low end being three weeks, the Jaguars may choose to keep Robinson on the active roster just in case he makes a quick recovery. Either way, the 28-year-old has a chance to return in time for the playoffs, and will likely be replaced at left tackle by Walker Little while he is out of action.