Robinson (knee) got in some light work on the side at practice Thursday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2018 season. The 23-year-old figures to slot back in as the starting left tackle for Jacksonville when healthy, and news of him getting work on the side bodes well for his recovery.

