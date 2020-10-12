site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-caraun-reid-back-with-jacksonville | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Caraun Reid: Back with Jacksonville
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
at
4:39 pm ET 1 min read
Reid was promoted to the Jaguars' active roster from the practice squad Monday.
The 28-year-old was released by Jacksonville in early September but stuck around on the practice squad, and he'll now receive a chance on the active roster. Davis spent 2019 with the Cardinals and had four tackles across three games.
More News
09/05/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/10/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/08/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/05/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read