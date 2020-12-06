site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-caraun-reid-promoted-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Caraun Reid: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reid signed to Jacksonville's active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 29-year-old has been on the team's practice squad since getting cut in mid-November, but he's now back on the active roster. Reid appeared in two games this season and has one tackle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 43 min read